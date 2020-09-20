Motorola E7 Plus with 48 MP dual-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 launching in India on September 23

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new budget E series smartphone in India this week. The Motorola E7 Plus is arriving in India on September 23 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. The launch is scheduled to take place at 12 pm (IST).

Motorola has confirmed several details about its upcoming E series smartphone through Twitter and Flipkart. However, the Motorola E7 Plus was unveiled in Brazil last week, giving us all the information about the device, barring price.

Moto E7 Plus Specs

The Motorola E7 Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over micro-USB. The phone will run on Android 10.

The Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, Motorola opts for a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. The camera sensors are housed in a box-shaped module along with an LED flash. The Motorola logo on the back doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Moto E7 Plus Expected Price

The only piece of information not available on the Moto E7 Plus at the moment is pricing. In Brazil, the Moto E7 Plus is priced at RL 1,349 (roughly Rs 18,649). However, we believe the Moto E7 Plus’ price in India will likely fall in the sub-10K segment.