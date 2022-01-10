Moto G71 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Check price, specifications

The Moto G71 5G competes against the likes of the iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Lava Agni 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, etc.

Moto G71 5G launched in India today is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000. The device comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is a first in India. The 5G smartphone competes against the likes of the iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Lava Agni 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, etc.

Moto G71 5G price in India

Moto G71 comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option. The device is priced at Rs 18,999. In comparison, the Moto G71 price in Europe is set at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs 25,200). The new Motorola smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting January 19.

Moto G71 5G specifications

Moto G71 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The 5G processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

At the front, there is a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone’s OLED screen has a 60Hz refresh rate support. Other smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India come with a 120Hz refresh rate support with an IPS LCD or an AMOLED display.

The Moto G71 5G sports a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16MP front camera, which is placed inside the hole-punch cutout.