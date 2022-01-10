MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto G71 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Check price, specifications

Moto G71 5G is the first smartphone in India to come with a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
The Moto G71 5G competes against the likes of the iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Lava Agni 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, etc.

The Moto G71 5G competes against the likes of the iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Lava Agni 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, etc.

Moto G71 5G launched in India today is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000. The device comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is a first in India. The 5G smartphone competes against the likes of the iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Lava Agni 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, etc.

Moto G71 5G price in India

Moto G71 comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option. The device is priced at Rs 18,999. In comparison, the Moto G71 price in Europe is set at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs 25,200). The new Motorola smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting January 19.

Moto G71 5G specifications

Moto G71 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The 5G processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Close

Related stories

At the front, there is a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone’s OLED screen has a 60Hz refresh rate support. Other smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India come with a 120Hz refresh rate support with an IPS LCD or an AMOLED display.

The Moto G71 5G sports a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16MP front camera, which is placed inside the hole-punch cutout.

The phone runs Android 11 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Moto G71 5G #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Jan 10, 2022 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.