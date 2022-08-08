English
    Moto G62 with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery launching in India on August 11

    The Moto G62 5G price in Europe starts from EUR 270 (Roughly Rs 21,900). However, we believe that the Moto G62’s Indian pricing will be slightly less, and the phone will likely debut in the country’s sub-20K smartphone market.

    August 08, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

    Motorola is launching a new G series smartphone in India soon. After confirming the arrival of the Moto G32 in India on August 9, Motorola now revealed that the Moto G62 is also debuting in India this week, albeit with a better chipset.

    The Moto G62 was first unveiled in Europe back in June. Now, the Moto G62 is launching in India on August 11 and will subsequently go on sale through Flipkart. Additionally, Motorola has also confirmed that the G62 in India will feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 480+ chip featured on the European version of the phone.

    The Moto G62 5G price in Europe starts from EUR 270 (Roughly Rs 21,900). However, we believe that the Moto G62's Indian pricing will be slightly less, and the phone will likely debut in the country's sub-20K smartphone market. Let's take a look at the Motorola G62's specs.

    Moto G62 Specifications

    The Moto G62 will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch camera that houses a 16 MP shooter. On the back, the Moto G62 5G also gets three cameras on the back that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a Macro Vision camera.

    The Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. Motorola’s latest affordable 5G smartphone also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset ships with Android 12 and boasts a water-repellent design. The Moto G62 also features 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack.
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 01:01 pm
