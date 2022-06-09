Moto G62 5G arrives with Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 120Hz Display, 5,000 mAh battery

After only recently launching the Moto G82 in India, Motorola is at it again with yet another G series smartphone. Motorola recently announced the Moto G62, its latest 5G handset. The Moto G62 is a budget 5G smartphone with a high refresh rate display, Snapdragon chipset and large battery.

Motorola is yet to reveal the Moto G62’s price and availability, although we will update the information in this post as soon as it is available. On the other hand, the specifications of the device have been revealed in all their glory.

Moto G62 Specifications

The Moto G62 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 12GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot. The chip uses the Adreno 619 GPU and X51 5G modem. The Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

The Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch camera that houses a 16 MP shooter. On the back, the Moto G62 5G also gets three cameras on the back that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a Macro Vision camera.

Motorola’s latest affordable 5G smartphone also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset ships with Android 12 and boasts a water repellant design. The Moto G62 also features 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack.