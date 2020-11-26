PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto G 5G launching in India on November 30, set to debut as India's most affordable 5G phone

The Moto G 5G is expected to be priced in the sub-25K segment in India. The phone will sold exclusively through Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News

Motorola is set to launch two new smartphones in India. The company is gearing up to unveil the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power in India soon. While reports have suggested that the Moto G9 Power could arrive sometime in December, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will arrive on November 30.

Moto G 5G Expected Price in India

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G 5G will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. Motorola's teaser also suggests that the phone will be the most affordable 5G phone in India. The OnePlus Nord is currently the cheapest 5G phone in India, starting from Rs 24,999.  So, we could expect the Moto G 5G's price to fall in India's sub-25K segment.

Moto G 5G Specs

The Moto G 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with 64GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TruboPower fast charging support. The Moto G 5G runs on Android 10.

The Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch LTPS display with a 394 ppi pixel density and an FHD+ (1080*2400) resolution. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 16 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter. On the back, the G 5G opts for a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G, include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C port. The Moto G 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is IP52 certified for dust protection. Moto G 5G is available in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey colour options.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

