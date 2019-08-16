App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than 8 in 10 organizations discover third-party risks after due diligence period: Gartner

Third parties are working with an increasing number of their own third parties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Among organizations that engage third parties to provide business services, 83% identified third-party risks after conducting due diligence and before recertification, according to Gartner.

Gartner's survey of more than 250 legal and compliance leaders reveals that the standard point-in-time approach to risk management is no longer effective in today's landscape of fast-paced, rapidly changing business relationships.

With an increasing number of third parties performing new-in-kind and noncore services for organizations, material risks cannot always be identified prior to the start of a business relationship. Modern risk management must account for ongoing changes in third-party relationships and mitigate risks in an iterative way — that is, on a continual basis, rather than at specified intervals.

Close

“Legal and compliance leaders have relied on a point-in-time approach to third-party risk management, which emphasizes exhaustive upfront due diligence and recertification for risk mitigation,” said Chris Audet, research director for Gartner’s Legal & Compliance practice. “Our research shows an iterative approach to third-party risk management is the new imperative for meeting business demands for speed and stakeholder demands for risk mitigation.”

With a point-in-time risk management approach, compliance leaders attempt to identify potential third-party risks upfront with extensive due diligence before contracting and again at recertification. However, this approach is largely ineffective: Not only does it contribute to longer onboarding and waiting periods, it also fails to capture any risks that may arise due to ongoing changes throughout the relationship. Among survey respondents who identified risks post-due diligence, 31 percent of those risks had a material impact on the business.

“Ninety-two percent of legal and compliance leaders told us that those material risks could not have been identified through due diligence,” said Mr. Audet. “The only way to surface those risks was through actual engagement with the third party and through ongoing risk identification over the course of the third-party relationship.”

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Gartner

