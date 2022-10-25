English
    Microsoft's Surface Duo devices are getting the Android 12L update

    Google released Android 12L in March for tablets and other large screen devices

    Moneycontrol News
    October 25, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

    Microsoft has now begun rolling out the Android 12L update for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. Google released Android 12L in March this year for big screen devices such as foldables and tablets.

    Microsoft says it has optimized Android 12L for the dual-screen smartphones, and that it will "build stronger connections between your Windows 11 PC and your Duo device, making your everyday easier".

    It has also given the interface a new visual refresh, with unified iconography, colors and UI controls. It has also updated the interface with Quick Settings and System Settings, along with Dynamic Color that will automatically pick accent colors from your wallpaper.

    Speaking of which, Microsoft is also shipping four new wallpapers that, "align with new Windows desktop backgrounds, offering tailored accent color options that bring the vibrancy of Windows to Android”.

    Microsoft has also included a new Pen menu for the Surface Slim Pen 2 with, "a short, customizable menu familiar to Windows".

    Besides there are Android 12L features such as updated widgets, such as conversation widgets and improved accessibility, "with a more spacious design for UI elements, contrast optimizations and new visibility features from magnification to brightness and color management".

    Camera and Microphone use will enable new status notifications in the status bar, that will allow users to directly disable or enable these settings from new toggles.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android 12L #Google #Microsoft #Microsoft Surface Duo #Microsoft Surface Duo 2
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 05:53 pm
