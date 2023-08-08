English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Microsoft releases Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome mobile

    There is a catch, however. Microsoft said that users on Edge will "unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser".

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST
    Microsoft release Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome mobile

    Microsoft said that users have engaged with Bing chat for "over 1 billion chats" and have generated more than "750 million images". (Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

    Microsoft has announced the availability of its AI-based Bing Chat on mobile versions of third-party browsers like Apple's Safari and Google Chrome.

    There does seem to be a catch, however. Microsoft says that for "the best-in-class Bing Chat experience, we continue to encourage you to use Bing in the Microsoft Edge browser. With Edge, you'll unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser. To experience the best browser for Bing, and get the full breadth of features, simply open the Microsoft Edge browser and click the Bing Chat icon in the sidebar".

    Also read | Former Microsoft honcho Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell, to lead high growth region

    Besides announcing availability for third-party browsers, Microsoft said that users have engaged with Bing chat for "over 1 billion chats" and have generated more than "750 million images".

    Microsoft said that it has seen strong growth for the Edge browser as well, with "nine consecutive quarters of growth".

    Related stories

    Also read | Microsoft's AI Copilot now available in Windows 11 Beta

    According to a Statcounter analysis, Microsoft is now third in the browser market with a 5.13 percent market share. Safari is in second place with a 19.95 percent share, and Google reigns supreme with Chrome still holding 63.55 percent of the market.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Bing AI #Generative AI #Microsoft Bing
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:42 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!