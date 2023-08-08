Microsoft releases Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome mobile

Microsoft said that users have engaged with Bing chat for "over 1 billion chats" and have generated more than "750 million images". (Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

Microsoft has announced the availability of its AI-based Bing Chat on mobile versions of third-party browsers like Apple's Safari and Google Chrome.

There does seem to be a catch, however. Microsoft says that for "the best-in-class Bing Chat experience, we continue to encourage you to use Bing in the Microsoft Edge browser. With Edge, you'll unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser. To experience the best browser for Bing, and get the full breadth of features, simply open the Microsoft Edge browser and click the Bing Chat icon in the sidebar".

Besides announcing availability for third-party browsers, Microsoft said that users have engaged with Bing chat for "over 1 billion chats" and have generated more than "750 million images".

Microsoft said that it has seen strong growth for the Edge browser as well, with "nine consecutive quarters of growth".

According to a Statcounter analysis, Microsoft is now third in the browser market with a 5.13 percent market share. Safari is in second place with a 19.95 percent share, and Google reigns supreme with Chrome still holding 63.55 percent of the market.