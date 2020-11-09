Micromax IN Note 1, IN 1b pre-orders start on November 10 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale

India's homegrown smartphone brand Micromax made a comeback with the launch of two new smartphones Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1b earlier this month. The smartphones are scheduled to go on sale starting November 24. Micromax has now announced that the IN Note 1 and IN 1b will be available for pre-orders starting November 10 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1b pre-orders

Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1b pre-orders begin at 12 pm on November 10. The two budget smartphones will be available for pre-orders during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

Micromax IN 1b price in India

Micromax IN 1b comes in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 2GB + 32GB. The 4GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999, whereas the 2GB RAM variant model can be bought for Rs 6,999. The smartphone comes in three colours - Green, Purple, and Blue.

Micromax IN Note 1 price in India

The Micromax IN Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India, packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone will also be available in 128GB storage option at Rs 12,499. The Micromax IN Note 1 will go on sale starting from November 24 on Flipkart and the company’s Indian website.

Micromax IN 1b specifications

Micromax IN 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a tiny waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, Micromax IN 1b draws its power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 2GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory options.

In terms of camera, Micromax IN 1b sports a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary sensor, and a 2MP depth camera sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8MP front camera sensor housed inside the waterdrop notch.

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.

Micromax IN Note 1 Specifications

The IN Note 1 is powered by the MediaTek G85 SoC, a mid-range chipset which lays emphasis on gaming. The device arrives with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Micromax IN Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of brightness. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W charging adapter in the box.

In optics, IN Note 1 features a 48 MP quad-AI camera setup on the back. The other three sensors on the rear, include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the punch hole camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Both smartphones run on stock Android 10, with no bloatware. You also get a dedicated Google Assistant button, while the company guarantees two years of software upgrades.