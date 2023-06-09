English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Apple's vision for mixed reality is not the one he wants

    In a correspondence to employees that has been leaked online, Zuckerberg said that Apple and Meta do not share the same vision when it comes to mixed reality.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Apple's vision for mixed reality is not the one he wants

    (Image: Apple)

    Meta does not seem to be worried about Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset. In fact, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that Apple's vision for Spatial Computing is not one that he agreed with.

    According to The Verge which managed to view a companywide meeting at Meta, Zuckerberg told employees that from what he'd seen, "there’s no kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of".

    Also Read | Meta expands verified program to India

    He also commented on the cost saying that Apple had opted for higher resolution displays in the headset which has made it "costs seven times more and now requires so much energy that now you need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it".

    Zuckerberg believed that the announcement showcased "the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this". Meta's vision for the future of headsets was to make their products "as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible".

    Related stories

    Also Read | Meta to introduce new accounts centre after talks

    He said that the Metaverse is "fundamentally social" and their devices get people "active and doing things". By contrast, "every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want".

    Zuckerberg ended the discussion saying he felt excited and, "in a lot of ways optimistic that what we’re doing matters and is going to succeed. But it’s going to be a fun journey".

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple Vision Pro #AR/VR Headsets #Meta #Meta Quest 3 #Mixed Reality
    first published: Jun 9, 2023 04:02 pm