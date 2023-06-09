Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Apple's vision for mixed reality is not the one he wants

(Image: Apple)

Meta does not seem to be worried about Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset. In fact, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that Apple's vision for Spatial Computing is not one that he agreed with.

According to The Verge which managed to view a companywide meeting at Meta, Zuckerberg told employees that from what he'd seen, "there’s no kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of".

Also Read | Meta expands verified program to India

He also commented on the cost saying that Apple had opted for higher resolution displays in the headset which has made it "costs seven times more and now requires so much energy that now you need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it".

Zuckerberg believed that the announcement showcased "the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this". Meta's vision for the future of headsets was to make their products "as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible".

Also Read | Meta to introduce new accounts centre after talks

He said that the Metaverse is "fundamentally social" and their devices get people "active and doing things". By contrast, "every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want".

Zuckerberg ended the discussion saying he felt excited and, "in a lot of ways optimistic that what we’re doing matters and is going to succeed. But it’s going to be a fun journey".