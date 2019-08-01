Mashreq Global Services partners with Fintech startups in India

Mashreq Global Services (MGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mashreq Bank, is taking the digital route for growth to conceive digital solutions, by partnering with finance technology companies. Currently, MGS is incubating seven start-ups and leading tech firms in India, to adopt various technologies such as AI, Robotics, Machine Learning, Big data analytics, Cloud, Mobility etc., to support their global operations. Expanding their presence in India, MGS has also setup its innovation centre in Bangalore, and are looking at increasing the headcount to 1000 employees by the end of this calendar year.

India has been very active in creating a healthy start up ecosystem, and the growth in the number of start-ups is increasing year-on-year. Over the last one year, MGS has engaged with different starts-ups namely: Fragma Data systems, Fil-Fal technologies, Virtusa and Patterns to build their capabilities on different aspects to provide better solutions to Mashreq Bank. MGS is also working on cloud/digital enablement.