Mahindra-owned Pininfarina, creator of iconic Ferraris, to design SUVs for Ford India

To take things to the next level, Ford’s Indian SUVs will now be designed by Pininfarina, a company known for some of the most beautifully designed cars over the last half-century.

Ford and Mahindra have been jointly developing SUVs for the Indian market and now, reports on the internet suggest that Mahindra-owned Pininfarina has been onboarded to design these SUVs. Given the beautiful lineup from Pininfarina, including their multiple decades of collaboration with Ferrari, these SUVs will probably be the most anticipated in the market.

The two companies are currently developing a C-SUV, the likes of which will rival the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. The platform for this is expected to be based on the next-gen XUV500 and a version of Ford’s SUV.

Later, a B-SUV will also be unveiled rivalling the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta probably some time in the second half of FY22. Engine options could be from the Mahindra mStallion family, a 163 PS 2.2-litre turbo-petrol and up to a 1.5-litre diesel.

A Ford EcoSport is also said to be under development considering the compact SUV is nearing the end of its life-cycle. This could also receive design inputs from Pininfarina to keep the styling similar across all segments.

When these new SUVs actually make it to the streets we will have to see, but it can’t be too long a time away. With Pininfarina, designer of iconic Ferraris like the Berlinetta Boxer and the Daytona, having a hand in these new SUVs, people will be clamouring to have a look at what Ford will be bringing to the table.