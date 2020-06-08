App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

Interest for coronavirus-related queries dropped during the month.

Carlsen Martin

While novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases continue to rise in India, netizens around the country are primarily focused on details about the current lockdown. According to Google’s search trends for May, 'Lockdown 4.0' was the most searched term with a spike of over 3,150 percent.

India went on lockdown on March 24 to limit the spread of COVID-19. However, the country entered the fourth phase of the lockdown on May 17, relaxing some of the previous restrictions.

Users also searched for information about different zones during lockdown 4.0 with interest for the query 'coronavirus lockdown zones Delhi' rising over 1,800 percent in little over a month.

Searches for 'Eid Mubarak' also rose over 2,650 percent during May. The results for 'coronavirus' dropped to 12th position from the third most searched topic in India during April. Moreover, interest in coronavirus was cut in half since April.

related news

The top trending related topic for coronavirus was 'vaccine', which saw an increase of over 190 percent in May. Vaccine-related searches reached a record high during the month, peaking on May 6. Google said vaccine-related searches touched a record high since 2004.

The report suggests that the highest search interest for coronavirus in May was in Goa, followed by Meghalaya and Chandigarh. Additionally, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bihar topped the list of sub-regions searching for lockdown 4.0, while Delhi ranked sixth.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Google #Lockdown 4.0

