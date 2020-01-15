List of smartphones that support free Wi-Fi calling on Jio and Airtel

Reliance Jio and Airtel recently rolled out Voice over Wi-Fi, also popularly known as VoWiFi. The feature allows users to switch to VoWiFi inside their homes, offices or connected WiFi networks for calling.

The service is accessible to Jio subscribers across the country over any broadband connection. Airtel, too, has enabled VoWiFi services to all its subscribers after making it initially available only to Airtel Xstream Fiber users.

For using VoWiFi calling, all that a user requires is a compatible device and a stable Wi-Fi connection. Jio currently supports over 150 smartphones, whereas Airtel VoWiFi works on over 100 handsets.

Apple Smartphones supporting Jio and Airtel VoWiFi

iPhones running on iOS 13 will support WiFi calling on Jio. This means that the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s series, and iPhone SE will support VoWiFi on Jio and Airtel.

Android smartphones supporting Jio and Airtel VoWiFi

Multiple Android smartphones from various brands are listed on Jio and Airtel India’s website.

Samsung

Some of the Samsung smartphones that support VoWiFi on Jio and Airtel include the Samsung Galaxy A10s, Galaxy J6, Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, etc.

Many Samsung smartphones that support VoWiFi have been listed on Jio’s official website.

OnePlus

Jio VoWiFi is currently not supported on OnePlus smartphones. We can expect the following smartphones supported on Airtel VoWiFi to be available on Jio VoWiFi soon.

Currently the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T support Airtel VoWiFi.

Xiaomi

Redmi K20 series, Poco F1, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Y3 support Wi-Fi calling on Airtel. All these smartphones and the Redmi Note 8 Pro support VoWiFi on Jio.

Google

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3 XL feature support for VoWiFi on Jio. Currently, these smartphones do not support Wi-Fi calling on Airtel.

Vivo

Some of the many Vivo smartphones that support Jio VoWiFi include the Z1Pro, V11, V11 Pro, V15, V15 Pro, Y91, etc. The full list can be checked on on Jio’s official website.

Airtel VoWiFi does not offer support for any Vivo smartphone currently.

Other smartphones

Motorola G6, Infinix S4, Infinix Hot 6 Pro, Infinix Smart 3 Plus, Lava Z61, Lava Z81, Tecno Camon i4, etc support VoWiFi on Jio.

If your smartphone is compatible with Jio or Airtel for Wi-Fi calling, you can follow these steps to activate the feature:

Step 1: Check if you have a compatible handset. Head over to Jio’s website to find out.

Step 2: Android users with a compatible handset can go to Settings -> Connections -> look for Wi-Fi calling -> Switch the option to On.