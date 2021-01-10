Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i and IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Check price, features here

Lenovo recently launched the IdeaPad Slim 5i, Yoga 9i, and Yoga 7i in India. All the new notebooks arrive with 11th Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. The two new Yoga machines support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and IdeaPad Slim 5i Price in India

The Lenovo Yoga 9i’s price in India starts from Rs 1,69,990, while the Yoga 7i’s price will set you back Rs 99,000 for the base variant. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is more reasonably priced, starting from Rs 63,990.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and IdeaPad Slim 5i Sale India

The Lenovo Yoga 9i and Yoga 7i will go on sale on January 12 and 15, respectively, with pre-orders already live on Lenovo.com. The IdeaPad Slim 5i is also available on Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Lenovo exclusive offline stores. The Yoga 9i arrives in a single Black finish, while the Yoga 7i gets a sole Slate Grey colour. The IdeaPad Slim 5i comes in a Graphite Grey colour.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Specs

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU with Intel Iris XE graphics. The notebook has four speakers on board – two woofers and two tweeters. The Yoga 9i sports a 14-inch UHD (3,840 x2,160 pixels) IPS display with VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 500 nits of peak brightness. The Lenovo Yoga 9i runs on Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home. The laptop has a 60Wh lithium-ion polymer battery. It has a 1-megapixel web camera with a privacy shutter as well as a 360-degree hinge for using the notebook in different orientations. You also get a slot on the laptop for the incorporated stylus.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Specs

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU with Intel Iris XE graphics. The Lenovo Yoga 7i runs on Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen. Lenovo also claims that the 71Wh battery can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life. The laptop also features a front-facing speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos. You also get the 1-megapixel webcam with a privacy shutter.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Specs

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is powered by up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The notebook comes with integrated or dedicated graphics in the form of the Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The IdeaPad Slim 5i sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display, while the 720p HD camera has a privacy shutter. The IdeaPad Slim 5i features two front speakers with Dolby Audio support. Lenovo claims rapid charge tech on the Slim 5i. It can deliver up to three hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge.