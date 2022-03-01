Lenovo Legion Y90 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display launched alongside Legion Y700 gaming tablet

Lenovo has launched a new gaming smartphone and gaming tablet in China. The Lenovo Legion Y90 and Legion Y700 feature high-refresh-rate displays and flagship Snapdragon 800 series chipsets.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Price

The Lenovo Legion Y90 is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 47,750) for the 12GB/256GB version. Additionally, the Y90 is also available in a 16GB/256GB and 18GB/512GB model that will set you back CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 51,300) and CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 59,700), respectively. Lenovo’s Legion gaming smartphone is available in a single Grey colour option.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Price

The Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet is priced at CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 26,250) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The tablet is also offered in a 12GB/256GB model that costs CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,850). Lenovo’s gaming tablet is available in Blue and Beige colours. As of now, there is no information about the availability of Lenovo’s new gaming tablet and smartphone outside China.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y90 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the 18GB RAM model also has a RAID 0 storage strip that includes 128GB of SSD storage. The phone also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM expansion.

To keep the phone cool under pressure, the Legion Y90 gets a VC cooling system with a 3,520 1600mm² area for heat dissipation. The handset sports a 6.92-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The Y90 also sports a 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate that goes up to 720Hz.

For optics, the Legion Y90 gets a 64 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. Like previous iterations of the phone, the rear cameras are placed in the middle of the back panel as opposed to the top. The phone also opts for a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The Lenovo Legion Y90 packs a 5,600 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

The handset also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a dual X-axis linear motor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB Type-C ports, and more. The handset runs Android-based ZUI 13.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Specifications

The Legion Y700 gaming tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. The tablet also comes with an 8500mm² VC cooling area for heat dissipation. The tablet runs Android-based ZUI 13.

The Legion Y700 sports an 8.8-inch FHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also boasts 500 nits of peak brightness and supports DC Dimming, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. For optics, the Y700 gets a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The tablet packs a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The tablet comes with dual mics and a JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, OTG, a headphone jack, and more.