Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-10RR to be assembled in India at Chakan plant

Japanese sportbike maker, Kawasaki has confirmed that their most powerful offerings, the ZX-10R, and the ZX-10RR, are now going to be assembled in India. This means both bikes are going to witness massive price drops. The ZX-10R is going to be priced at Rs 12.80 lakh compared to a sticker price of Rs 18.8 lakh while the ZX-10RR will be priced at Rs 16.10 lakh versus Rs 21.9 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Both bikes are completely knocked down (CKD) imports and will be assembled at the Kawasaki plant in Chakan. Bookings are open for both bikes at all showrooms across the country, but only a limited number of units will be sold. Kawasaki also said a fewer number the ZX-10RR will be available because of a limited global production number.

The ZX-10R is only available in the KRT themed edition. It is powered by a 998 cc, in-line four that produces 200 hp at 13,000 rpm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Quick-shifter comes standard along with a host of electronics like multi-level power modes, ABS, traction control, launch control and engine braking function, all of it controlled by an inertial measurement unit.

The ZX-10RR is the more track-focused version of the superbike and only comes as a single seater. It is available in only a matte black paint. Mechanically, you get a modified cylinder head with a higher camshaft and reinforced crackcases. Braking duties are performed by Brembo M50 brake calipers along with grooved rotors and a radial master cylinder. A lighter Marchesini aluminum alloy wheels covered in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres help with grip on the race track.

Kawasaki has stated that this is an introductory price and will be available till the end of July. However, the revised price for the ZX-10R makes it the most affordable litre-class superbike in the country.