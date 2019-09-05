JioFiber launched with plans starting at Rs 699 a month; offers free set-top box for all users

Reliance Jio Infocomm has finally launched the much-awaited JioFiber with prices starting as low as Rs 699 per month and all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month for speeds up to 1 Gbps.

JioFiber which boasts of premium services and speeds from 100 mbps to up to 1 Gbps has been launched across 1,600 cities in India.

Catch all the latest on JioFiber plans on our live blog

All plans include free voice calling, TV video calling, zero-latency gaming, content sharing and device security.

The Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans also include VR headset experience and first day-first show movies.

Long-term plans include three month, six month and twelve-month subscriptions. Along with this, Jio also has a Welcome offer on the JioForever annual plans. This includes a Jio Home Gateway, a Jio 4K Set Top Box, a television set, a subscription to OTT apps of your choice and unlimited voice and data.

Commenting on the launch, Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and all of JioFiber has been designed with the sole purpose of giving you a delightful experience. The launch of JioFiber, with its revolutionary services, is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey. As always, we will continue working hard to bring more such amazing services to your home and take Jio Fiber to the next level.

I want to especially thank our five Lac JioFiber Preview users, who have contributed significantly in perfecting our product and service experience. I welcome them to experience the next level of JioFiber.”