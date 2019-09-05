Jio Fiber launch LIVE: Plans start at Rs 699, free set-top-box for every user

JioForever Annual Plan- Gold is priced at Rs 31,176 and offers 12,000GB at 250Mbps. Customers would get a free 24-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the annual pack
Sep 05, 07:25 PM (IST)
JioForever Annual Plan- Silver is priced at Rs 10,188 and offers 2,400GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack
Sep 05, 07:20 PM (IST)
JioForever Annual Plan- Bronze is priced at Rs 8,388 and offers 1,200GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack
Sep 05, 07:12 PM (IST)
The Jio set-top-box will allow Jio Fiber users to access television services and also enjoy a console-like gaming experience. The Jio set-top box, which also has built-in graphics, is claimed to support almost all gaming controllers and also supports virtual controllers on smartphones. It also comes with Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) compatibility.
Sep 05, 07:06 PM (IST)
Currently, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is 25 Mbps. Even in America, which is the most developed economy, it is around 90 Mbps. JioFiber, India’s first 100% ALL-FIBER broadband service, will start from 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. This will propel India to top 5 broadband nations globally.
For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services
Download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app
On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services
Sep 05, 07:00 PM (IST)
FOR EXISTING JIOFIBER CUSTOMERS:
For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services
Download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app
On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services
Sep 05, 06:56 PM (IST)
HOW TO GET JIOFIBER:
Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app
Register for JioFiber services
If JioFiber is available in your area, our service representatives will get in touch with you
Sep 05, 06:54 PM (IST)
The most premium plan is the Titanium plan which is priced at Rs 8,499/- The plan offers 5,000GB data at 1Gbps speed. The plan offers free voice calls across India, TV Video calling and Conferencing, gaming, home networking, and device security. Apart from these, the Titanium plan also offers VR Experience and premium content service support.
highlights
Click here to get more details about various JioFiber Plans.
Jio Fiber Data Plans and Price unveiled
How to register
Jio Fiber Welcome Offer
JioForever Annual Plan- Gold is priced at Rs 31,176 and offers 12,000GB at 250Mbps. Customers would get a free 24-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the annual pack
JioForever Annual Plan- Silver is priced at Rs 10,188 and offers 2,400GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack
JioForever Annual Plan- Bronze is priced at Rs 8,388 and offers 1,200GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack
The Jio set-top-box will allow Jio Fiber users to access television services and also enjoy a console-like gaming experience. The Jio set-top box, which also has built-in graphics, is claimed to support almost all gaming controllers and also supports virtual controllers on smartphones. It also comes with Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) compatibility.
Currently, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is 25 Mbps. Even in America, which is the most developed economy, it is around 90 Mbps. JioFiber, India’s first 100% ALL-FIBER broadband service, will start from 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. This will propel India to top 5 broadband nations globally.
Click here to get more details about various JioFiber Plans.
FOR EXISTING JIOFIBER CUSTOMERS:
For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services
Download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app
On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services
FOR EXISTING JIOFIBER CUSTOMERS:
For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services
Download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app
On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services
HOW TO GET JIOFIBER:
Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app
Register for JioFiber services
If JioFiber is available in your area, our service representatives will get in touch with you
The most premium plan is the Titanium plan which is priced at Rs 8,499/- The plan offers 5,000GB data at 1Gbps speed. The plan offers free voice calls across India, TV Video calling and Conferencing, gaming, home networking, and device security. Apart from these, the Titanium plan also offers VR Experience and premium content service support.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.