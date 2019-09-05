App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 05, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio Fiber launch LIVE: Plans start at Rs 699, free set-top-box for every user

Follow our live blog to get the latest updates on the Jio Fiber launch.

highlights

  • Sep 05, 07:38 PM (IST)

    JioForever Annual Plan- Gold is priced at Rs 31,176 and offers 12,000GB at 250Mbps. Customers would get a free 24-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the annual pack

    JioForever Annual Plan- Gold is priced at Rs 31,176 and offers 12,000GB at 250Mbps. Customers would get a free 24-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the annual pack
  • Sep 05, 07:25 PM (IST)

    JioForever Annual Plan- Silver is priced at Rs 10,188 and offers 2,400GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack

    JioForever Annual Plan- Silver is priced at Rs 10,188 and offers 2,400GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack
  • Sep 05, 07:20 PM (IST)

    JioForever Annual Plan- Bronze is priced at Rs 8,388 and offers 1,200GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack

    JioForever Annual Plan- Bronze is priced at Rs 8,388 and offers 1,200GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the annual pack
  • Sep 05, 07:12 PM (IST)

    The Jio set-top-box will allow Jio Fiber users to access television services and also enjoy a console-like gaming experience. The Jio set-top box, which also has built-in graphics, is claimed to support almost all gaming controllers and also supports virtual controllers on smartphones. It also comes with Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) compatibility.

    The Jio set-top-box will allow Jio Fiber users to access television services and also enjoy a console-like gaming experience. The Jio set-top box, which also has built-in graphics, is claimed to support almost all gaming controllers and also supports virtual controllers on smartphones. It also comes with Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) compatibility.
  • Sep 05, 07:06 PM (IST)

    Currently, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is 25 Mbps. Even in America, which is the most developed economy, it is around 90 Mbps. JioFiber, India’s first 100% ALL-FIBER broadband service, will start from 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. This will propel India to top 5 broadband nations globally.

    Currently, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is 25 Mbps. Even in America, which is the most developed economy, it is around 90 Mbps. JioFiber, India’s first 100% ALL-FIBER broadband service, will start from 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. This will propel India to top 5 broadband nations globally.
  • Sep 05, 07:00 PM (IST)

    FOR EXISTING JIOFIBER CUSTOMERS:

    1. For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services

    2. Download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app

    3. On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services

  • Sep 05, 07:00 PM (IST)

    FOR EXISTING JIOFIBER CUSTOMERS:

    1. For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services

    2. Download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app

    3. On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services

  • Sep 05, 06:56 PM (IST)

    HOW TO GET JIOFIBER:

    1. Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

    2. Register for JioFiber services

    3. If JioFiber is available in your area, our service representatives will get in touch with you

  • Sep 05, 06:54 PM (IST)

    The most premium plan is the Titanium plan which is priced at Rs 8,499/- The plan offers 5,000GB data at 1Gbps speed. The plan offers free voice calls across India, TV Video calling and Conferencing, gaming, home networking, and device security. Apart from these, the Titanium plan also offers VR Experience and premium content service support.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.