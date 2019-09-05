App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to register for Reliance JioFiber

All plans include free voice calling, TV video calling, zero-latency gaming, content sharing and device security.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

JioFiber has been launched across 1,600 cities. The service will start from Rs 699 for the base pack and will go upto Rs 8,499.

Speed for the service will range from 100 mbps to 1 gbps. Users opting for the JioForever annual plan will get Jio home gateway, 4K set top box, television set (in Gold plan and above), subscription to OTT apps, unlimited voice and data.

Here is a step-by-step guide on the registration process:

  • Go to Jio Fiber Registration Website or log on to fiber.jio.com

  • You can also use the MyJio app to register for the service

  • Enter your address for the Jio Fiber connection.

  • Enter the Full name, mobile number and email id.

  • Once entered, click on ‘Generate OTP’.

  • Enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number.

  • A Reliance Jio executive would then set up a meeting to verify all the information and share other details if the service is available in your city.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 07:06 pm

