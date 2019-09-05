JioFiber plans: Here's how you can get free HD TV, 4K set-top box

Reliance Jio on September 5 launched broadband services, offering minimum speed of 100 mbps, with plans starting at Rs 699 per month.

Jio is also offering free 4K set-top-boxes with all plans and free HD television sets under select plans.

JioFiber has announced 6 plans - Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium. JioFiber is offering free TV sets only to customers who opt for annual plans starting from Gold and above.

Users subscribing to the JioForever annual plans under the Gold and Diamond package will get a free 24-inch HD TV. Users who opt for the Platinum plan will receive an 32-inch HD TV while Titanium plan users get a 43-inch 4K TV.

Jio is also offering a 4K set-top-box free to all JioFiber customers even with a monthly plan and a Jio Home Gateway to all annual subscribers. Annual subscribers will also get access to annual subscription to leading OTT apps although Jio has not yet specified which apps will be included in this.

Users who opt for the annual Bronze and Silver plans will get a free Bluetooth speaker along with the Jio Home Gateway and 4K set-top-box.

Here are the details of all JioFiber annual subscriptions:

JioForever Bronze annual plan: The Bronze annual plan is priced at Rs 8,388 and offers 1,200GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the pack.



JioForever Gold annual plan: The Gold annual plan is priced at Rs 31,176 for two years. Users have to avail the plan for the two-year period. Users will get 12,000 GB at 250 Mbps. Customers would get a 24-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the pack. JioForever Diamond annual plan: The Diamond plan is priced at Rs 29,988 and offers 15,000GB at 500 Mbps. Customers would get a 24-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the pack JioForever Platinum annual plan: The Platinum plan is priced at Rs 47,988 and offers 30,000GB at 1 Gbps. Customers would get a 32-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the pack. JioForever Titanium annual Plan: The Titanium plan is priced at Rs 1,01,988 and offers 60,000GB at 1 Gbps. Customers would get a 43-inch 4K TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the pack. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.



The Silver annual plan is priced at Rs 10,188 and offers 2,400GB at 100Mbps. Customers would get a free Bluetooth speaker, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with the pack.