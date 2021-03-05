JBL Clip 3, JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3 launched in India: Check price and availability

JBL recently announced the updated versions of the JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 in India. JBL claims that each speaker will offer “distinct features and upgrades from their last version”. The JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 have undergone minor design alterations, while the Boombox 2 follows the same aesthetic as its predecessor.

The JBL Boombox 2’s price in India is set at Rs 33,999, while the JBL Go 3 costs Rs 3,999. Lastly, the JBL Clip 4’s price is set at Rs 4,499. The three speakers are available at all leading online and retail outlets across India.

JBL Clip 4

The JBL Clip 4 packs a 40mm driver that outputs 5W of sound. JBL claims that it can deliver up to 10 hours of playback. The Clip 4 takes three hours to charge and can be connected via Bluetooth 5.1. The speaker features a frequency response range of 100Hz to 20,000Hz and is IP67 rated for water resistance.

JBL Go 3

The JBL Go 3 has a sound output of 4.2W and connects through Bluetooth 5.1. The speaker features a playback time of up to five hours and half that to fully charge up through the USB-C port. The speaker also boasts an IP67 rating and an auto power-off feature.

JBL Boombox 2

The last and most expensive of the three speakers is the JBL Boombox 2. It features a sound output of 80W and 60W in battery mode. JBL claims that the speaker’s 10,000 mAh battery can last up to 24 hours and takes 6.5 hours to charge. The Boombox 2 features a headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity. It also boasts an IPX7 rating and can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. The JBL Boombox 2 boasts a frequency response range of 50Hz to 20,000Hz.