iQOO Z5 with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Specs

iQOO just dropped the Z5 in China to succeed the Z3. The iQOO Z5 features a high-refresh-rate display, a fast mid-range 5G chip, a sizeable battery with fast-charging support, and a triple-camera setup. The iQOO Z5 is set to arrive in India on September 27.

iQOO Z5 Price

The iQOO Z5 is priced at CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 21,680) for the base 8GB/128GB model. It is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 24,000) and CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 26,250), respectively. The handset is available in Blue Origin, Dreamspace, and Twilight Morning colour options.

iQOO Z5 Specs

The iQOO Z5 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. The device runs Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The iQOO Z5 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio with HDR support. For optics, the handset gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the device boasts a 16 MP selfie camera.

The iQOO Z5 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and supports facial recognition. Connectivity options include tri-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.