    iQOO Neo 6 SE launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Charging

    The iQOO Neo 6 SE price is set at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,100) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

    iQOO just dropped a new mid-range smartphone in China under its Neo branding. The iQOO Neo 6 SE is a toned-down version of the iQOO Neo 6 that was unveiled last month. The iQOO Neo 6 SE arrives with a Snapdragon 800 series chip, a high refresh rate display, fast charging, a sizeable battery, and a triple-camera setup.

    iQOO Neo 6 SE Price 

    The iQOO Neo 6 SE price is set at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,100) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The handset is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configuration that costs CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 26,550) and CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,850), respectively. The iQOO Neo 6 SE is available in Orange, Interstellar, and Neon colours in China, although there is no information about international availability.

    iQOO Neo 6 SE Specifications 

    The iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also uses a liquid cooling system to offer optimal performance. The handset runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

    The iQOO Neo 6 SE sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

    For optics, the handset boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor that supports OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone’s hole punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

    The iQOO Neo 6 SE also features an X-axis linear vibration motor and an in-display fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and more.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #iQOO #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo
    first published: May 6, 2022 08:15 pm
