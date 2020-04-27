iQoo 3 now most affordable Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone in India

Vivo sub-brand iQoo made its debut in India earlier in February with the launch of the iQoo 3. A couple of months after launching the premium smartphone with Snapdragon 865 processor for Rs 36,990, iQoo 3 has received a 10 percent price drop, despite the recent GST hike.

The latest price cut makes iQoo 3 the most affordable smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 processor. As mentioned earlier, the base variant of iQoo 3 was launched for Rs 36,990. However, the company has decided to give customers more savings by “absorbing the recent GST increase”.

With that price cut, the iQoo 3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought for Rs 34,990. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB 4G variant can be purchased for Rs 37,990, down from its initial launch price of Rs 39,990. The iQoo 3 5G model with 12GB RAM has not received a price cut and continues to retail for Rs 44,990. The smartphone can be purchased post lockdown.

Given its price and feature list, the iQOO will go head-to-head with the recently launched Realme X50 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 8.

iQoo 3 specifications and features

iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint reader. The screen is capable of reaching up to 1,200nits of brightness in some scenarios, iQOO calls it “Polar View Display”.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The performance unit is backed by a 4,400 mAh battery that can go from 0 to 50% in 15 minutes with the 55W fast-charger. iQOO 3 runs on the new iQOO UI 1.0, based on Android 10.

In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX582 sensor. You also get three other camera sensors on the back, namely a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.4 front camera inside the punch-hole.

For gamers, the iQoo 3 has two shoulder keys, which the brand refers to as Monster Touch buttons. Holding down on the two buttons can activate Monster Mode that runs the chipset at 100 percent.

Additionally, the Vivo spin-off brand also provides 4D game vibrations that simulate recoil when shooting a gun in a game.