Realme X50 Pro 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, six cameras, 65W fast charging; price, specs, features

The phone will go on sale later today.
Realme launched its first 5G flagship phone and India’s first 5G smartphone today. The Realme X50 Pro arrives in India with 5G connectivity, the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, six cameras and super-fast charging. The Realme X50 Pro price in India starts from Rs 37,999, which is quite the bargain for a 5G flagship smartphone.The Realme X50 Pro launches in the country in three different RAM and storage variants. The phone will ship in two colours, including Moss Green and Rust Red. The first sale for the Realme X50 Pro will begin later today (February 24) at 06:00 pm, and the smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.
|Realme X50 Pro (variant)
|Price (Rs)
|6GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|37,999
|8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|39,999
|12GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|44,999
Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications
India’s first 5G smartphone is officially here and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. To complement the X50 Pro’s SD865 SoC is UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards. Performance is further helped by the new five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System that enables better heat dissipation. The Realme X50 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6, Smart 5G and Dual Wi-Fi Network Acceleration.
The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. Realme’s 5G phone packs a 4,200 mAh battery capacity with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. The Realme X50 Pro sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2400*1080 pixels resolution. The panel supports HDR 10+, a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.
