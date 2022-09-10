iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max popular among early buyers as iPhone 14 Plus sales struggle: Report

Apple recently dropped four new iPhones at its first in-person event since the pandemic. The latest entrants to the line-up include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



Latest offline pre-order survey for iPhone 14 series in China

1. The total order allocation for two 14 Pros is about 85%.

2. 14 Plus has the lowest order allocation (less than 5%).

Of the four iPhone 14 models, three went up for pre-order this week, including the two ‘Pro’ models. And according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to dominate the first wave of pre-orders. Kuo notes that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will account for 85 percent of iPhone 14 sales.

He also noted that the new iPhone 14 Plus, which replaced last year’s ‘mini’, will account for less than 5 percent of sales. For reference, those are similar sales numbers that resulted in the cancellation of the iPhone ‘mini’. And early data on offline pre-order in China shows exactly that.

Kuo also noted that this has often been the case in the early sale stage. However, this year’s allocation is slightly higher than previous years. It is also worth noting that the disparity between the vanilla and Pro iPhone models this year is higher than it has ever been.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max got both major and minor upgrades across the board, while the iPhone 14 looks more or less the same as the iPhone 13 with only minor updates. The iPhone 14 Plus, the newest edition to the line-up, isn’t quite popular as its price falls a bit too close to the ‘Pro’ models.

It is also worth noting that the pricing of the iPhone 14 series varies from markets. In the US, prices have remained the same as last year, although the ‘Pro’ models have gotten a Rs 10,000 price hike in India. However, it is still early days and popularity of the ‘Plus’ variant could rise in the future as users who want a larger screen without paying the premium price for the Pro Max.

