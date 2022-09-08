English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Price in India, specifications and features compared

    With Rs 20,000 separating the two phones, check out our comparison to see if the iPhone 14 Pro is worth the extra pennies.

    Carlsen Martin
    September 08, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

    Apple dropped two new iPhone Pro models at its recent ‘Far Out’ event. Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the best iPhones yet. While both the new iPhone 14 Pro models share the same specifications, the ‘Max’ variant has a larger display and battery.

    But let us see how the Apple iPhone 14 Pro stacks up against last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, which is now priced at Rs 1,19,900. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India. But just how much of a difference is there between the two phones and does it warrant a Rs 20,000 price hike? Let’s find out.

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: What's different?
    ParametersiPhone 13 ProiPhone 14 Pro
    Display6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with a 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution, Peak Brightness - 1200 nits, HDR10, Dolby Vision6.1-inch Super Retina XDR LTPO OLED Display with a 2556 x 1179 pixel resolution, Peak Brightness - 2000 nits, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Always-on Display
    Performance Apple A15 BionicApple A16 Bionic
    Rear Camera12P f/1.5 main camera with Sensor-Shift OIS + 12MP f/1.8 ultrawide camera with 120-degree FoV + 12MP f/2.8 telephoto camera with 3x zoom and OIS48MP f/1.8 main camera with Sensor-Shift OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with 120-degree FoV + 12MP f/2.8 telephoto camera with 3x zoom and OIS
    Front Camera12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth Camera12MP f/1.9 TrueDepth Camera with Autofocus
    Face IDYesYes
    IP ratingIP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance
    Storage 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB/1TB128GB/ 256GB/512GB/1TB
    ColoursGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine GreenDeep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black
    Weight204 grams206 grams
    BatteryBattery capacity unknown (Rumoured to pack 3,095 mAh battery). Claimed time of up to 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12.NA
    Fast charging20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging.20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging.
    Starting PriceRs 1,09,900Rs 1,29,900

    Design

    While the build quality and overall design of the iPhone 14 Pro are quite similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro, the former has a new notch design. The iPhone 14 Pro is the first to incorporate a new pill-shaped cutout that integrates animations of notifications, widgets, and other background tasks. Apple calls it the ‘Dynamic Island’. It is nice to see Apple switching things around and notch just incorporating an ordinary cut-out like with most Android phones.

    Display

    Close

    Related stories

    The display on the iPhone 14 Pro is mostly the same but there are a few additional features. The iPhone 14 Pro models get an Always-on display feature, which is pretty common on Android phones, but a first for Apple. Additionally, the panel on the 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a peak brightness of 2,000 nits as opposed to 1,200 nits on the iPhone 13 Pro.

    Performance

    Apple has also improved the chip on the iPhone 14 Pro. Unlike the vanilla iPhone 14 models that use the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Pro has an updated A16 Bionic SoC. The A16 Bionic has faster performance and efficiency cores than the A15 and will likely be the fastest mobile processor on a smartphone. The A16 Bionic also has better connectivity and a more power-efficient modem. The jury is still out on the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro, although we can’t imagine it will be any different from the iPhone 13 Pro.

    Connectivity

    Additionally, Apple’s new Satellite connectivity allows you to send emergency messages on the iPhone 14 by connecting you directly to a Satellite when you are out of range of a cell tower. Lastly, the iPhone 14 also features crash detection to automatically alert emergency services and close contacts if you experience a severe car crash.

    Cameras

    The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max feature a new 48 MP primary sensor, which is a major leap over the last generation. There are also improvements to the ultrawide and telephoto cameras as well as macro shooting. Additionally, Apple is introducing a new Photonic Engine on all the four iPhone 14 models to further improve camera performance. Lastly, the new 12 MP selfie camera that supports Autofocus. The new selfie camera sensor also offers better low-light photography. And apart from the improved camera hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro also has new photo and video features that are absent in the iPhone 13 Pro.

    Is it worth it?

    Unlike the vanilla iPhone 14, the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max' models bring a ton of improvements over their predecessors. The iPhone 14 Pro models offer improvements across the board in every department, starting with major changes in the cameras and performance and ending with minor improvements to the display and design. As things stand, Rs 20,000 is too small a gap between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro to not consider going all in for the latter. As things stand, the iPhone 14 Pro is more than worth the extra price.

    Also Read: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences in pricing and specifications?
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone #Apple iPhone 14 #smartphones
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 06:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.