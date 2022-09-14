English
    iPhone 13 will be available for Rs 49,990 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

    Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 23

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

    Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 23 and the week long sale will offer a variety of discounts and offers on smartphones. The Walmart-owned e-tailer has started teasing few offers it has in store for the sale.

    Apple's iPhone 13 has already seen an official price cut, now that the iPhone 14 has been announced. During the sale, its price will be lowered further. Flipkart will also have offers on the iPhone 12 mini.

    The iPhone 13 pricing for Big Billion Days Sale

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is now officially available for Rs 69,990 but Flipkart's sale will offer it at a further discount. The e-commerce giant has confirmed it intends to sell the phone for Rs 49,990 during the sale.

    For nearly Rs 50,000, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 has some impressive features such as a 6.1-inch, 60Hz OLED display. You also get Apple's Face ID along with the company's A15 Bionic SoC with a 4-core GPU.

    On the back is a 12-megapixel dual camera module. When compared to the standard variant of the iPhone 14, you get almost the same features minus an extra GPU core and a better rear camera. If you can live with that, then the iPhone 13 offers great value for money to Apple fans, considering the iPhone 14 retails for Rs 79,990.

    The iPhone 12 mini also gets a price cut

    During the sale, Apple's iPhone 12 mini will be available for Rs 40,000. The official price for the iPhone 12 mini before it was discontinued was Rs 59,990.

    The iPhone 12 mini features Apple's A14 bionic SoC, a 12-megapixel dual camera module on the back, and is eligible for the iOS 16 update.
