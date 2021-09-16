MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iPhone 13 sale offer: Here's how to get up to Rs 6,000 off on the latest Apple smartphone

Apple's new iPhones go on sale starting September 24, you can pre-order them starting September 17

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Get as much as Rs 6000 cashback on the new iPhones

Get as much as Rs 6000 cashback on the new iPhones

Apple's newest iPhone's will be up for pre-orders starting September 17 and will see general availability on September 24. Ahead of the big launch, Indian retailers have already starting promoting offers on the new phones that can net you up to Rs 6,000 in cashback.

As per a report by India Today, Ingram Micro, the official reseller for Apple in India has unveiled a series of offers for the new phones. Apple's phones will be available across 3,200 retailers in the country.

The iPhone 13 and 13 mini will be available starting at Rs 79,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively. Apple has done away with the 64GB variants of the phones and storage options now start at 128GB with optional upgrades to 256GB and 512GB as other options. The phones will be available in five colour options at launch - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs 1,19,990 and Rs 1,29,990. There will be four colour options at launch - Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite. Like the base iPhone 13 models, there is no 64GB variant of the phones. The storage options start at 128GB and go up to 1TB.

A cashback offer of up to Rs 6,000 will be available on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini at launch. This offer is eligible on participating HDFC credit and debit cards. The offer will start on September 24. The 13 Pro and Pro Max also have a cashback offer in partnership with HDFC but only up to Rs 5,000.

Close

Related stories

Both offers will be applicable on EMI or non-EMI transactions. Ingram will also provide No-cost EMI offers on the phones starting at Rs 3,329 per month. There are also trade-in offers that grant an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Pre-orders for the new phones will begin at 5:30pm IST on September 17.

"In keeping with social distancing norms, customers who pre-book will be given time slots to pick up their new iPhone from the store or can select to have it home delivered," Ingram Micro told the publication in a statement.

Not interested in the new iPhones? Then you may want to check out the discounted prices of the iPhone 12 or if you want to know more about the new iPad's instead, you can click here.

If you are looking for more info on the Apple Watch Series 7, check it out here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone 13 #iPhone 13 mini #iPhone 13 Pro #iPhone 13 Pro Max
first published: Sep 16, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.