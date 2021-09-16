iPhone 13 sale offer: Here's how to get up to Rs 6,000 off on the latest Apple smartphone

Get as much as Rs 6000 cashback on the new iPhones

Apple's newest iPhone's will be up for pre-orders starting September 17 and will see general availability on September 24. Ahead of the big launch, Indian retailers have already starting promoting offers on the new phones that can net you up to Rs 6,000 in cashback.

As per a report by India Today, Ingram Micro, the official reseller for Apple in India has unveiled a series of offers for the new phones. Apple's phones will be available across 3,200 retailers in the country.

The iPhone 13 and 13 mini will be available starting at Rs 79,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively. Apple has done away with the 64GB variants of the phones and storage options now start at 128GB with optional upgrades to 256GB and 512GB as other options. The phones will be available in five colour options at launch - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs 1,19,990 and Rs 1,29,990. There will be four colour options at launch - Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite. Like the base iPhone 13 models, there is no 64GB variant of the phones. The storage options start at 128GB and go up to 1TB.

A cashback offer of up to Rs 6,000 will be available on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini at launch. This offer is eligible on participating HDFC credit and debit cards. The offer will start on September 24. The 13 Pro and Pro Max also have a cashback offer in partnership with HDFC but only up to Rs 5,000.

Both offers will be applicable on EMI or non-EMI transactions. Ingram will also provide No-cost EMI offers on the phones starting at Rs 3,329 per month. There are also trade-in offers that grant an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Pre-orders for the new phones will begin at 5:30pm IST on September 17.

"In keeping with social distancing norms, customers who pre-book will be given time slots to pick up their new iPhone from the store or can select to have it home delivered," Ingram Micro told the publication in a statement.

