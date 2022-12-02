Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display, Android 13

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has officially been unveiled globally. The Zero 5G 2023 arrives with a MediaTek chipset, Android 13, a large battery, a high refresh rate display, and more.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Price

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price is set at $239 (roughly Rs 19,400) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the Infinix Zero 5G in India, although the phone is set to rollout in other regions soon. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes in Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black colour options.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, up to 5GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The handset sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Zero 5G 2023 opts for a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro unit. The rear camera can capture 4K video at up to 60fps.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 12 with the XOS 12 skin on top. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with Hi-Res audio certification and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.