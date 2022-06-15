English
    Infinix INBook X1 Slim budget-friendly laptop launched in India

    The Infinix INBook X1 Slim features a starting price of Rs 29,990 for the base Intel Core i3 model and goes all the way up to Rs 49,990 for the Intel Core i7 variant.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

    Infinix has launched a new set of laptops in India. The INBook X1 Slim is a budget-friendly laptop with Intel processing hardware and Full HD IPS displays. The INBook X1 Slim also boasts a thin and light design and an aluminium alloy build.

    Infinix INBook X1 Slim Price India

    The Infinix INBook X1 Slim features a starting price of Rs 29,990 for the base Intel Core i3 model and goes all the way up to Rs 49,990 for the Intel Core i7 variant. Axis Bank users can avail of this offer using a credit card or debit card and get a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

    Infinix INBook X1 Slim Specs

    The all-new Infinix INBook X1 Slim laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, up to a Core i7. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The Infinix INBook X1 Slim series sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour reproduction.

    The laptop is made of an aluminium alloy-based metal body. It weighs only 1.24 kgs and is 14.8 mm slim. The notebook also features an HD webcam and has two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology. Additionally, the notebook’s 50Wh battery is touted to deliver almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback.

    Additionally, the laptop’s 65W Type-C charger can power the laptop to 100 percent in 90 minutes. The notebook also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Infinix INBook X1 Slim is available in Starfall Grey, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, and Aurora Green colour options.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Infinix #Intel #laptops
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 03:45 pm
