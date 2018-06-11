App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Iconic Yahoo Messenger to shut down on July 17

All users will be migrated to Yahoo's new messaging app, Squirrel and will be given six months to download their chat history, before the servers are made unavailable to the public.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Iconic instant messaging application, Yahoo Messenger is scheduled to shut down on July 17.

All current users will be migrated to Yahoo's new messaging app, Squirrel.

Users will be given six months to download their chat history, before the servers are made unavailable to the public.

Yahoo Messenger was introduced in 1998 and was called the 'Yahoo Pager'. It remained a rage through the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The messenger also witnessed competition from new instant messaging applications such WhatsApp and the Facebook Messenger.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 10:18 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Trending News #Yahoo! Messenger

