Iconic Yahoo Messenger to shut down on July 17

Iconic instant messaging application, Yahoo Messenger is scheduled to shut down on July 17.

All current users will be migrated to Yahoo's new messaging app, Squirrel.



It’s been a fun ride, but Yahoo Messenger is logging off for the last time.

Peace out. ✌️ https://t.co/UFMi0efhMl pic.twitter.com/4aMXppb9cZ June 7, 2018

Users will be given six months to download their chat history, before the servers are made unavailable to the public.

Yahoo Messenger was introduced in 1998 and was called the 'Yahoo Pager'. It remained a rage through the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The messenger also witnessed competition from new instant messaging applications such WhatsApp and the Facebook Messenger.