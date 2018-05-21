Huawei to launch semi-budget smartphones Honor 7A, 7C on May 22; to be available exclusively on Flipkart

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will be launching Honor 7A, Honor 7C in India on May 22. The phones will be available exclusively on Flipkart. With this launch, Huawei will be expanding its 7-series line-up in the country.



A smartphone that not only has the best features but also fits your budget is coming your way in less than 3 days!

Get ready to fall in love with #Honor7A & #Honor7C! Catch the launch LIVE on Facebook on 22nd May 11.30 am onwards! #Love7 pic.twitter.com/TTJklzwApW

— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) May 19, 2018



Fall in love with a smoother smartphone experience in the upcoming #Honor7A with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo!

Who powers your heart? #Love7 pic.twitter.com/xMl01jLsvj

— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) May 19, 2018

Both the phones were launched in China earlier this year and are expected to be priced below the Rs 10,000 segment. The company has taken to Twitter lately and has been tweeting aggressively about the features of the semi-budget smartphones.

Honor 7A specifications and features

Launched in China at a price starting CNY 799, the device runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone comes with bezels and has display aspect ratio of 18:9. At its heart 7A flaunts an eight core Snapdragon 430 processor. The phone was launched in 2GB/3GB RAM variants in China.

On the camera front, the device features a dual-rear camera setup with 13MP + 2MP sensors configuration expected. At the front there is an 8MP camera for selfies, video calls and such. The phone will be powered by a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. Going by the speculations, the phone may be priced around Rs 8,500.

Honor 7C specifications and features

The more premium among the both, 7C sports a larger 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display. The phone will sport 2.5D curved glass and an 18:9 display aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor which will be supported by a 3GB RAM.

The device sports a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera setup at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone supports memory expansion (upto 256 GB), comes with a 3,000 mAh battery and is expected to be priced around Rs 10,000.

Both the phones sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has connectivity features such as microUSB 2.0, supports all major Wi-Fi bands, Bluetooth 4.2, among others.

While both the phones will be available in black, gold and blue colours, Honor 7C will come in an additional red colour.