Huawei P30 Pro New Edition launched with Google Mobile Services

Chinese device-maker Huawei recently launched the P40 Pro with major improvements over its predecessor in every department except for software. The Huawei P30 Pro, on the other hand, was the company’s last flagship smartphone to launch with Google’s apps and services, and Huawei is taking full advantage.

During IFA 2019, the tech giant revealed new colours for the P30 Pro. Now, Huawei has officially announced the P30 Pro New Edition. The phone was confirmed on Huawei’s German website earlier this month and is now up for pre-order in Germany.

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is priced at EUR 749 (Roughly Rs 61,100). However, the company is bundling it with a set of free Huawei FreeBuds 3 and a mini speaker. Huawei is also offering a Watch GT 2 bundle that will allow you to purchase the wearable for just EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,100), down from its original EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 20,300) price.

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is available for pre-order until May 31, with the company expected to begin shipping from June 1 onwards. The P30 Pro New Edition is available in Silver Frost, Black and Aurora colours.

Not much has changed in terms of specifications. The P30 Pro New Edition is powered by the same Kirin 980 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset sports a 6.57-inch curved OLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. You also get the same 4,200 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support as well as 15W wireless charging.

The cameras also remain unchanged with a 40 MP primary sensor, 20 MP ultrawide camera, an 8 MP telephoto shooter and a TOF 3D depth sensor. Both the main and telephoto cameras offer OIS, while the latter is also capable of 5x Optical Zoom. The notch on the front house a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

While it is yet to be confirmed, we believe the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will run on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 with Google’s entire suite of mobile services.