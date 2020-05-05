Huawei P30 Pro New Edition could arrive with Google's Mobile Services

Huawei’s P40 Pro is arguably one of the best smartphones currently available. The P40 Pro debuted as a worthy successor to last year’s P30 Pro but arrived with the same software shortcoming. However, after almost a year without Google’s Mobile Services (GMS), new evidence suggests that a new edition of the P30 Pro with Google Play Store and Google Services might be on its way.

Evidence of this new edition comes from Huawei’s consumer page in Germany, first spotted by Huawei Central. The “New Edition” of the Huawei P30 Pro appears in the “Conditions of Participation”. The arrival of a P30 Pro with Google’s Mobile Services (GMS) is not inconceivable as the company previously launched a “New Edition” of the P30 Lite with GMS onboard.

Considering the New Edition Huawei P30 Lite was no different from the original P30 Lite, you can assume that this new Huawei P30 Pro will be no different from the P30 Pro that arrived last year. However, it is hard to speculate as the only piece of evidence pointing to its existence is a line of text.

According to the website, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will be available for a limited time from May 15 to June 4, 2020. To address the question as to why Huawei would re-launch a phone more than a year old, we would have to go back to 2019, before the company’s Android license was revoked.

While Huawei cannot get certification for new phone models, the certifications are still valid for phones launched before the ban. By re-releasing its old phones that already have certification access to Google, Huawei may have found a way around Google’s restrictions.

So long as Huawei makes changes to an existing phone that allows it to run the exact same software released that Google already certified, then the company can re-release and rebrand their current phones as many times as they like. This will allow Huawei to upgrade an existing phone with RAM, storage, and camera specs while maintaining the same chipset.

However, this cannot be seen as a long term solution because an older chipset will have certain limitations and will begin to lag behind current models with time. This will leave consumers seeking other brands with full access to Google’s suite of services and current chipsets.