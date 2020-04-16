App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Nova 7 series launching on April 23: All you need to know

The company is expected to launch three phones in the Nova 7 series - Nova 7, Nova 7 SE and Nova 7 Pro.

Carlsen Martin

Less than a month after the launch of its flagship P40 series, Huawei is gearing up to launch its affordable flagship lineup in China. The Chinese tech giant recently uploaded a post on its Weibo account, confirming the launch date of the Nova 7 series.

Huawei is preparing to launch several new Nova phones on April 23. The latest editions to the Huawei Nova series will likely include the Nova 7, Nova 7 SE and Nova 7 Pro. Huawei Weibo post reveals a silhouette of a smartphone, but it is unclear which Nova 7 phone the company is showcasing in the poster.

The silhouette reveals a rectangular camera bump on the back of the phone, similar to a previous image leaked by Weibo user Technology Yu. All three Huawei Nova 7 smartphones are expected to offer 5G connectivity and arrive with different chipsets. The Huawei Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro are expected to use the Kirin 985 and Kirin 990 5G chipsets, respectively, while the Nova 7 SE will likely use a Kirin 820 SoC.

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro is also expected to sport the same 50-megapixel sensor like the Huawei P40 Pro. The leaked image also reveals dual front cameras as we saw on the Huawei Nova 6 5G. Huawei’s Nova series has often represented the company’s more affordable flagship lineup. However, Nova phones of the past have prioritized camera performance with the Nova 6 5G offering one of the best selfie cameras in the business according to DxOMark.

You can expect more details about the Huawei Nova 7 series to surface in the days leading up to the official unveiling.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

