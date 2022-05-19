English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:We’ve been digital since day one. Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are using that experience to help small businesses upskill and upscale. Learn how you too can use that experience. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Huawei Mate Xs 2 outward folding smartphone rolls out with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz OLED display

    The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is priced at 1,999 euros (Rs 1,62,900) for the sole 8GB/512GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

    Huawei has officially launched a new foldable smartphone. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is a foldable smartphone with a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 800-series chip, and a triple-camera setup.

    Huawei Mate Xs 2 Price

    The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is priced at 1,999 euros (Rs 1,62,900) for the sole 8GB/512GB model. The device was previously launched in China and will make its way to European markets in June. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is available in white, black, and violet.

    Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications 

    The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The 512GB storage on the Mate Xs 2 can be expanded up to 256GB with Huawei’s Nano Memory Card. Huawei’s new foldable smartphone packs a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Huawei Mate Xs 2 sports a 7.8-inch OLED panel with a 2480 x 2200 pixel resolution when unfolded. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Mate Xs 2 folds outwards and hence the inner 7.8-inch display is folded into a 6.5 inch rectangular panel.

    Huawei Mate Xs 2

    For optics, the Mate Xs 2 gets a 50 MP True-Chroma primary camera sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. Huawei’s latest foldable smartphone also opts for a 10.7 MP selfie camera. The phone runs EMUI 12. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NavIC, Tri-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and more.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Foldable smartphones #Huawei #smartphones
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.