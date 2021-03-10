Huawei Mate 40E 5G launched with Kirin 990E SoC, 64 MP Triple Cameras, 90Hz OLED Display

Huawei just added a new phone to the Mate 40 lineup. The Huawei Mate 40E 5G joins the likes of the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.

Huawei Mate 40E 5G Price

The Huawei Mate 40E 5G is priced at CNY 4,599 (Roughly Rs 51,560) in China for the 8GB/128GB model. The storage can also be doubled for CNY 5,099 (Roughly Rs 57,200). The phone will go on sale in China from March 18.

Huawei Mate 40E 5G Specs

The Huawei Mate 40E 5G is powered by the Kirin 990E SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone can be equipped with up to 256GB of storage. The Mate 40E packs a 4,200 mAh battery with up to 40W fast charging support. The phone also supports wireless charging up to 40W and reverse wireless charging.

The new Mate 40E runs Android 10-based EMUI 11 out of the box. The phone also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ curved OLED screen. The panel features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device also has an in-display fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Mate 40E 5G has a circular camera island with three camera sensors. These include a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. There’s the LEICA branding in the centre, while the fourth circle is a laser autofocus module. Additionally, the hole cutout on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Mate 40E 5G include 5G, Bluetooth, dual-band GPS, Wi-Fi 6+, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also features an IP53 rating and stereo speakers. The Mate 40E 5G is available in Secret Silver, Glaze White, and Bright Black colour options.