HP Pavilion Gaming, ENVY x360 laptops launched in India with pre-installed Windows 11

HP recently announced several new laptops that are set to ship with Windows 11 out of the box. These laptops will include the HP Envy x360 13, the HP Pavilion Gaming 15, and the HP Pavilion 14 and 15 laptops.

Nitish Singal, Head, Personal systems (Consumer), HP India said; “At HP our goal is to empower people with the latest products to deliver seamless experiences. PC is essential, and our devices are designed for people who learn, play and work from home, at the office and on the go. With pre-installed Windows 11 devices, we've taken another step toward our goal of providing amazing PC experiences that enable people to learn, create, and collaborate in different ways.”

The HP ENVY x360 13 laptops arrive with Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor or an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The HP ENVY x360 13 features a starting price of Rs 84,999 for the AMD model and Rs 1,09,999 for the Intel variant.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 15 arrives with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 H series processors. The device is equipped with a dual fan system for improved thermal cooling. The Intel Gen i7 devices start at a price of Rs 104,999, while the i5 model starts from Rs 78,164.

The HP Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 are equipped with an 11Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The Pavilion 14 and 15 feature a starting price of Rs 68,999. Lastly, HP also announced an All-in-One PC with Windows 11. The 22-inch HP AIO desktop uses an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU and features a starting price of Rs 39,999.