HP Omen 17 gaming laptop launched with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU

HP recently unveiled its most powerful gaming laptop in India. The HP Omen 17 is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 laptop graphics.

HP Omen 17 Price in India

The HP Omen 17 price in India is set at Rs 2,69,990. It is available for purchase through various outlets such as Omen Playground Stores, HP World Stores, and HP Online Store.

HP Omen 17 Specifications

The HP Omen 17 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with 24 cores. It is paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The Omen also comes with the latest Nvidia RTX 4080 laptop GPU that uses Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture. The Omen 17 is equipped with the Omen Gaming Hub and utilises Omen Tempest Cooling technology.

HP’s powerful Omen laptop sports a 17.3-inch IPS display with a Quad HD (2560 × 1440 pixels) resolution and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The panel also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, while a 720p HD webcam sits on the top with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. The new Omen 17 also features dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen.

The HP Omen 17 features Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, and an RJ-45 port. HP’s latest RTX 40 series laptop also packs an 83 Wh Li-ion polymer battery with support for 330W charging.