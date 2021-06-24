How to disable Battlegrounds Mobile India audio message at Spawn Island

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is unknown at the moment. Players, however, can get early access to the PUBG Mobile alternative via the Google Play Store ahead of the official release. Krafton has made some minor changes in BGMI to adhere to the local laws and promote better health. One of the most noticeable changes is the audio message at the start of each match.

Battlegrounds Mobile India developers introduced the following audio message - “This is a simulation game set in the virtual world and does not represent real life. Please play in moderation. Take frequent breaks and play responsibly.” This comes after several reported incidents of players harming themselves or taking extreme measures for not being able to play PUBG Mobile.

While the message aims to improve a player’s gameplay experience, it can get a bit too overwhelming at times. Add to it the number of times the game throws multiple in-game disclaimers reiterating the audio in the form of messages.

Fortunately, there is a way to stop the audio messages from playing at the start of each match. You can tap on the in-game settings and go to “Basics”. Next, scroll down till you see “Spawn Island Broadcast”. The toggle next to the setting is enabled by default. You can choose to disable this toggle by tapping once on it.

The game has crossed 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Krafton made Battlegrounds Mobile India available for early access download on June 17. We are yet to get details on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app release date at the time of writing this.

Krafton has also announced that you can transfer your data from PUBG Mobile over to the new game and then continue playing. The data will be stored securely with Krafton on its servers in Singapore. The early impressions suggest that aren't many changes in the new game and the ones that have been made are cosmetic like green blood and fully clothed characters.