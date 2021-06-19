Battlegrounds Mobile India early access release crosses 5 million downloads; players get rewarded

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access is available for Android smartphone users. The developers made the PUBG Mobile alternative available to all eligible Android smartphone users to download and install the Battle Royale. Krafton has now confirmed that the game has crossed over 5 million downloads within two days of its availability.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date remains unknown. However, players who pre-registered can download the early access version of the game from the Google Play Store. There is no word on the early access of the game for iPhone users at the time of writing this. We can expect more details on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app very soon. Meanwhile, the game has crossed over 5 million downloads within two days of its early access release. Krafton made Battlegrounds Mobile India available for early access download on June 17.

The developers are rewarding players for helping reach the milestone. Players can check the in-game mail to claim the Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards. Users are currently getting the Classic Crate Coupon as a reward for 5 million downloads. After hitting 10 million downloads, players will get a Constable Set.

Krafton has also announced that you can transfer your data from PUBG Mobile over to the new game and then continue playing. The data will be stored securely with Krafton on its servers in Singapore. The early impressions suggest that aren't many changes in the new game and the ones that have been made are cosmetic like green blood and fully clothed characters.

One of the egregious changes however seems to be is the new "Gameplay Management System" that will keep reminding you to maintain your health and give you tips on staying hydrated etc. You can turn off these messages provided you are 18 but only after a month. This is bound to get annoying.