Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available in early access for everyone

The early access version of the game was limited to testers before but is now available for everyone to download

For players who were patiently waiting to get their hands on Battlegrounds Mobile India, the wait is finally over albeit with a small asterisk. The early access version of the game which was previously limited to tester's has now been officially opened for all players.

This means that anyone can now download and play the game but since this is the beta version of the game, expect some bugs. The public release is widely expected to be released later this month and this beta plays right into that theory. Krafton would likely use this as a test for its systems before they iron out all the kinks before the official launch.

Before you can download the game on the play store, head on over to this page and click on the "Become a Tester" button at the bottom. Once done, you can then download the game on the Play Store as you would normally download any other app.

Krafton has also announced that you can transfer your data from PUBG Mobile over to the new game and then continue playing. The data will be stored securely with Krafton on its servers in Singapore. The early impressions suggest that aren't many changes in the new game and the ones that have been made are cosmetic like green blood and fully clothed characters.

One of the egregious changes however seems to be is the new "Gameplay Management System" that will keep reminding you to maintain your health and give you tips on staying hydrated etc. You can turn off these messages provided you are 18 but only after a month. This is bound to get annoying.