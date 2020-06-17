App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are some of the popular Chinese apps on Android and iOS in India

TikTok, SHAREit, PUBG, and several other popular apps have become staples for millions of Indian smartphone users.

Carlsen Martin

Anti-Chinese sentiment brought on by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has aggravated on Twitter after the recent border dispute between India and China led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

India-China Border News LIVE

While many Indians are calling for a complete boycott of Chinese goods, in the tech world citizens have started deleting Chinese apps in favour of Indian alternatives. We’ve already seen that with the sudden surge in Mitron's popularity. The app was dubbed as India's replacement to TikTok, which is owned by Chinese conglomerate ByteDance.

Close

But TikTok is not the only Chinese app popular among Indians. One of the most popular mobile games in the country was developed and published in China. Yes, we are talking about PUBG Mobile, which can be rooted back to Tencent Games, the largest publisher of video games in China.

related news

Gaming and socialising aside, what about SHAREit, a popular media-sharing app that has over a billion downloads worldwide, including over a hundred million Indian users. SHAREit was developed under Lenovo apps and was first introduced in China.

What about work apps? CamScanner, an app used by Indians to scan documents on their phone, has over 100 million downloads in India. CamScanner’s roots can also be traced back to China.

Other popular apps like Helo, BeautyPlus and UCBrowser can all be traced back to China.

Put aside your apps, and almost every smartphone can be traced back to China, including Apple, Samsung, and other such non-Chinese brands.

Boycotting apps and Chinese companies can have serious repercussions on India's economy. Just look at the number of Chinese companies that fund Indian startups.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Mitron #PUBG #SHAREit #TikTok

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.