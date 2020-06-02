App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remove China Apps surpasses 5 million downloads amid calls to boycott Chinese apps

The app also holds a 4.9 star rating and the top spot of free apps on the Google Play Store.

Carlsen Martin

Android app 'Remove China Apps' has gained immense popularity in India. The service, developed by a self-proclaimed Indian startup named OneTouch AppLabs, claims to identify and delete Chinese apps on your Android phone.

Since its launch on May 17, the app has become immensely popular, raking up over 50 lakh downloads. The app currently has 1.94 lakh reviews and seems to be closing in on the 2 lakh-mark. Remove China Apps also holds a 4.9 star rating and the top spot of free apps on the Google Play Store.

As per data analytics from App Annie (Reported by TechCrunch), most app installs can be traced back to India. This development arrives at a time when anti-China sentiment is rising in the country, sparked by the India-China border dispute and the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Remove China Apps is also gaining popularity in Australia, rising to the fifth spot among Android tools apps in the country.

The creators of the app claim that it is “developed for educational purposes” to allow users to identify the country of origin of apps installed on their Android devices. However, the app’s name suggests otherwise. The Remove China Apps is free to download on the Play Store. Additionally, it does not require a login to function and is relatively simple to use.

 How to use Remove China Apps?

Once you open the app, select “Scan Now” to find Chinese apps installed on your Android device.

The app will then begin to scan all apps on your phone and list the ones that are developed in China.

You can tap on the “Delete” icon next to the app name to remove any of the listed apps.

The app will then proceed to remove the selected app from your handset.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Android #Google

