India-China Border News LIVE: 20 Army personnel killed in face-off; reported casualties on Chinese side too

Total 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a “violent face-off” in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army said yesterday. Earlier, the Indian Army had said that India had lost an officer and two soldiers during the incident, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.

In a statement last night, the Indian Army said that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan area and “17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location have succumbed to their injuries.”

More developments and reactions are expected on this front.