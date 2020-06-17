India-China Border News LIVE: 20 Army personnel killed in face-off; reported casualties on Chinese side too
Live updates of the situation along the Line of Actual Control between India and China. At least 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed during a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops on June 15-16 night. There are casualties on the Chinese side too
Total 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a “violent face-off” in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army said yesterday. Earlier, the Indian Army had said that India had lost an officer and two soldiers during the incident, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.
In a statement last night, the Indian Army said that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan area and “17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location have succumbed to their injuries.”More developments and reactions are expected on this front. Catch the LIVE updates here:
What happened yesterday?
Reports of casualties on the Chinese side
20 Army personnel killed in face-off: Indian Army
India-China Border News LIVE | This is being considered as the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with Chinese troops after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the June 15-16 clash as well as the overall situation in eastern Ladakh. This came after he held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.
India-China Border News LIVE | Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured in a face-off in the Galwan valley, news agency ANI had tweeted last night quoting sources.
Indian Army’s statement from last night:
"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15-16 June. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location have succumbed to their injuries,” the Army said in a statement.
"Indian Army is firmly committed to protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the Indian Army added.
Total 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a “violent face-off” in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army said yesterday.
Earlier yesterday, the Indian Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.
