you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt should give strategic as well as economic reply to China: Akhilesh Yadav

In a tweet in Hindi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the SP will support the government on any decision in the nation's interest.

PTI

The government should not only give a “strategic”, but also an economic reply to China, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Wednesday after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh.

In a tweet in Hindi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the SP will support the government on any decision in the nation's interest.

"Seeing the violent behaviour of China, the Indian government should not only give a strategic but an economic reply also to them,” he said.

India-China Border News LIVE

"All contracts awarded to Chinese companies should be suspended with immediate effect and there should be restraint on imports from China," Yadav said.

The clash took place on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Business #China #Current Affairs #Galwan valley #India #India china border #India-china border tensions #Ladakh

