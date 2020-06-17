India-China border tension fallout: No birthday greetings for Xi Jinping from PM Narendra Modi

In what can be construed as a sign of deterioration in relations following the standoff between armed forces of the two countries, PM Narendra Modi did not extend birthday wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, a gesture he has shown since 2016 despite the upheavals in bilateral ties.

Xi, who turned 67 on June 15, has already taken a step toward a "retirement extension”.

The decision is being attributed to the ongoing border tensions. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

It is the biggest confrontation since the 1967 clashes in Nathu La.

Modi's first birthday greeting to Xi came at a time when China was opposing India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a report in The Telegraph said.

Modi had wished his Chinese counterpart even in 2017 when his birthday fell a day before the standoff took place in the Doklam region.