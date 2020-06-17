App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension fallout: No birthday greetings for Xi Jinping from PM Narendra Modi

Modi had wished his Chinese counterpart even in 2017 when his birthday fell a day before the standoff took place in the Doklam region.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File picture
File picture

In what can be construed as a sign of deterioration in relations following the standoff between armed forces of the two countries, PM Narendra Modi did not extend birthday wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, a gesture he has shown since 2016 despite the upheavals in bilateral ties.

Xi, who turned 67 on June 15, has already taken a step toward a "retirement extension”.

The decision is being attributed to the ongoing border tensions. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Close

Track this blog for LIVE updates on India-China border dispute

related news

It is the biggest confrontation since the 1967 clashes in Nathu La.

Modi's first birthday greeting to Xi came at a time when China was opposing India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a report in The Telegraph said.

Modi had wished his Chinese counterpart even in 2017 when his birthday fell a day before the standoff took place in the Doklam region.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #China #India #India China border news #Narendra Modi #Xi Jinping

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.