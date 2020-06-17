Rajneeti podcast | India-China standoff: Is Beijing distracting the world from COVID-19 blame?

On June 15, as many as 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to Rajeev Sharma, a political and strategic analyst, to get an expert perspective on the tensions between the countries.

According to Sharma, India is not the only democracy that China is up against. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new tiff has risen between China and Australia after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for a probe into the origins of COVID-19. As a retaliation, China imposed a ban on Australian imports and warned of boycotting Australian universities.

Regarding the outcome of the India-China border standoff, Sharma says New Delhi can opt for non-military responses through economic and strategic plans.

China is also expected to face a major battle against the rest of the world regarding the origin of coronavirus.